Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

