Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 812 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

NYSE:MTB opened at $149.34 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $90.45 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

