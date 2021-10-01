Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

