Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Increases By 1,458.6%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 1,458.6% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AENZ stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

