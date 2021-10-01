Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Grows By 350.0%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.