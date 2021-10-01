Short Interest in ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Grows By 350.0%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

