Short Interest in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Rises By 853.3%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 853.3% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.
Artisan Acquisition Company Profile
