Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Decreases By 72.0%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BRCHF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.30. 122,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.36. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.22 and a 52 week high of 0.66.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

