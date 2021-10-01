Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Rises By 440.0%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLLDY stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CapitaLand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

