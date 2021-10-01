Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Rises By 200.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.04. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.00. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.46.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.