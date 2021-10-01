Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Rises By 200.0%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.04. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.00. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.46.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $542.45 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.