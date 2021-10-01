Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Decreases By 70.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSEEY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.