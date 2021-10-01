Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Increases By 437.5%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DSITF remained flat at $$1.83 during trading on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Dixons Carphone

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

