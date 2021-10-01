Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Expands By 320.0%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

EVRZF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $$7.65 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.03%.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

