Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expands By 170.6%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

