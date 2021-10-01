Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 93.8%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

GLPEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 49,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,450. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

