Short Interest in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Expands By 5,400.0%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Global SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $9.98.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.