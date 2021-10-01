Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Increases By 11,800.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHOT stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.21. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

