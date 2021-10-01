Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Increases By 11,800.0%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHOT stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.21. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About GrowLife
