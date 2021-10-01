Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Drops By 73.8%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the August 31st total of 2,576,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLSPF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

