Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Rises By 406.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 406.8% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
QH opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.16. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
