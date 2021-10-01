Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Rises By 406.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 406.8% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

QH opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.16. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

