Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Declines By 93.8%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KOAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 6,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,184. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

