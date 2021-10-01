Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Decreases By 84.0%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

