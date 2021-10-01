Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Decreases By 97.0%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. SJM has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

