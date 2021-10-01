Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Grows By 525.0%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SMPNY stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

