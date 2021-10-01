Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 96.4%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SNPW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
