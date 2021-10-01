Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 96.4%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

