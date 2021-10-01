Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Drops By 96.6%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPCS opened at $1.98 on Friday. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.