Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Grows By 266.8%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 266.8% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIRX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

