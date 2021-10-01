Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Decreases By 64.7%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WTCG opened at $1.05 on Friday. W Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

