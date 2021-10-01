Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 20.6%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) shares rose 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 107,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 101,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

SMT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

