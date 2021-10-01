Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SSLLF opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. Siltronic has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $162.00.
About Siltronic
