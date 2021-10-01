Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSLLF opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. Siltronic has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $162.00.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

