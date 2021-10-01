SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Up 204.2% in September

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,499,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,077,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

