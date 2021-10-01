Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

