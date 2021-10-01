Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,520,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

