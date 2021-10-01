Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $29,868,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

