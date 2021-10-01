Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

