Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 799,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,788 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

