SKALE Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.99 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. SKALE Network has a market cap of $369.43 million and approximately $28.99 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00117267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169045 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

