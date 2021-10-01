SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of SL Green Realty worth $83,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.84 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

