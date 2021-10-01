SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of SLR Investment worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

