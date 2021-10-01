SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SM stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

