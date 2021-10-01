SmartCash Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.36 million and $255,716.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,310.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.95 or 0.06841120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00344971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.71 or 0.01121308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00107371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00538121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.86 or 0.00444761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00286853 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.