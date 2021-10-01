Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.