Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Increased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $118,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

