SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 608.9% in September

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 608.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. SMC has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

