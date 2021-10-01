Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 297,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.