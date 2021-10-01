Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 132 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 296.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 569,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,824. The company has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

