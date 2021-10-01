Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 218 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

