Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 233 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,150. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

