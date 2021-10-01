Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 315 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,830. The company has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

