SNC-Lavalin Group’s (SNC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an outpeform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$35.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.74.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

