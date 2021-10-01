SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Up 16.5%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.52. 756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.