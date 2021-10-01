South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $437.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $51.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

